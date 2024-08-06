REGINA
    • Inmate who fled Yorkton correctional facility arrested in Lloydminster: RCMP

    Brett Schneider is wanted by Yorkton RCMP for being unlawfully at large. (Photo source: Sask. RCMP) Brett Schneider is wanted by Yorkton RCMP for being unlawfully at large. (Photo source: Sask. RCMP)
    RCMP have captured the second of two inmates who escaped a correctional facility in Yorkton in early July.

    Brett Schnieder, 30, was discovered by Lloydminister RCMP on Aug. 6. He is set to appear in provincial court on Wednesday.

    Schnieder and Chase Ahpay, 22, were reported missing from the correctional centre at 1 p.m. on July 7.

    RCMP immediately put out descriptions of the two men. The duo were both charged with being unlawfully at large.

    Ahpay was apprehended just over a week after the escape on July 15 in Saskatoon.

