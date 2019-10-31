REGINA -- A public inquest being held into the death of a woman in custody at the Indian Head RCMP detachment has found that she died of natural causes.

Deanna Whitecap was found unresponsive in her cell on Sept. 2, 2017 and was later declared dead in hospital. She was arrested and being held on charges of driving while prohibited and suspected impairment.

After hearing from several witnesses and seeing evidence from the investigation the jury determined she died of natural causes in her cell on September 2, 2017, between 3:32 p.m. and 4:19 p.m. The cause of death was not identified.

The jury put forth eight recommendations to the RCMP to improve safety in similar situations in the future focused on inmate monitoring, and dealing with intoxicated inmates.

Recommendations:

1. Two-way audio availability in all cells

2. Visual checks periodically

3. Two guards at all times for proper breaks, as well as constant monitoring

4. Food and drink offered after the mandatory eight hour period

5. Temperature control in the cells, so heavy blankets don’t need to be used

6. Mandatory breathalyzer for all potential impaired inmates

7. More extensive training for guards

8. Training on blood alcohol content for what requires hospitalization versus lock-up

The RCMP will be taking these recommendations into account and will decide if they would be helpful to implement moving forward.

Whitecap was in the custody of the File Hills Police Service that often shares the RCMP facilities in Indian Head.

When EMS arrived to the RCMP detachment around two and a half minutes after the call, he said Whitecap was unresponsive and had no pulse or electrical activity.

On Monday, the jury was shown a video of Whitecap giving a statement to police just hours before she passed away. She was set to be released later in the day following her interview with police but passed away hours after.