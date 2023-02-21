Inquest into death of inmate at Regina Provincial Correctional Centre begins in March

An inquest into the death of Christopher Taniskishayinew, an inmate at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre (RPCC), will be held in Regina in March.

Taniskishayinew was found unresponsive in his cell at RPCC on Aug. 16, 2020. EMS and staff responded and tried to resuscitate him, but the 39-year-old was pronounced dead.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The chief coroner is obliged to call an inquest when an inmate dies in a jail or correctional facility, according to The Coroners Act.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on March 20 at the Holiday Inn and Suites in Regina. The presiding coroner will decide following times.