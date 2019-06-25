

CTV Regina





A public inquest into the death of a man who died at the Regina Correctional Centre in 2017 is scheduled for next month at Regina’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

Waylon Starr was found unresponsive in his cell at the correctional centre on Aug. 24, 2017. Medical personnel responded and performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead.

According to The Coroners Act, the Chief Coroner holds an inquest into any inmate’s death at a jail or correctional facility, unless the coroner believes the death was due to natural causes and not preventable.

Coroner Brent Gough will preside at the inquest, which will begin at 10 a.m. on July 22. It’s scheduled to run until July 26.