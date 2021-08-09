REGINA -- An inquest into the death of a man who died after he was shot by a Regina police officer began Monday morning in Regina.

Geoff Morris died on May 4, 2019 after Regina police were called to the 1900 block of Halifax Street around 6 a.m.

Morris, 41, was found armed with a knife and holding a woman hostage, according to the Regina Police Service.

Police said one of the officers who responded to the call shot Morris and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was the first fatal police shooting in Regina since September 1998.

The inquest will continue this week at the Atlas Hotel. Coroner Brent Gough is presiding.

More to come…