REGINA -- A public inquest into the death of a man at the Regina Correctional Centre in 2018 has been scheduled for later this month.

Elton Heebner was found unresponsive in his cell on Sept. 2, 2018. Medical personnel pronounced him dead shortly after.

The inquest is scheduled for Nov. 25 to 29 at the Holiday Inn and Suites on Prince of Wales Drive.

The Chief Coroner must hold an inquest into the death of anyone who dies in a jail or correctional facility, unless the coroner believes the person's death was entirely due to natural causes and, therefore, not preventable.

Coroner Brent Gough will preside over the inquest, the province says.

The inquest is responsible for deciding the medical cause and manner of the person's death, and the jury can make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.