'Insanely grateful': Trevor Harris returns as Riders' starting quarterback for matchup with Alouettes

Trevor Harris will return as the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ starting quarterback for Friday’s game against the Montreal Alouettes, according to a depth chart released by the team on Thursday.

“On my way in today, I actually cried in the car. Just thankful, grateful," the 38-year-old said when asked about his return. "I get to do this again and I’m just insanely grateful.”

Harris was placed on the six game injured list after taking a hit and sustaining a knee injury against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during Week 3 of the CFL season.

“This entire time, you’re striving to get back but making sure you’re being smart about putting your team in a good situation, not just coming back and being selfish and coming back early, too quickly,” he said.

On Monday, Harris returned to taking reps with the starters at practice for the first time since his injury.

All week, head coach Corey Mace would not commit to saying Harris would be the starter versus Montreal. However, after feeling confident in his ability to return and his physical health, the decision was made official on Thursday upon the release of the depth chart.

“Just his confidence in being able to maneuver in and out of the confidence [we looked at this week]. I think he wanted that confidence as well. As we progressed through the week, he just looked like himself. So it was just encouraging to see and validates everything we’re looking for,” Mace said.

“Early on in the week, there were just a couple of things you can’t replicate, you know, without a pass rush, getting through progressions but we were able to kind of take care of that. Really started to feel a lot more like myself day two and so I’m ready to go,” Harris added.

Harris did not shy away from the fact he and many other players do not feel 100 per cent at this point in the season.

“I can do what I need to do, but I guarantee if you ask [any] of the 24 starters, ‘Do you feel 100 per cent?’ You’re not going to get many yeses,” he smirked.

Harris also missed much of last season with a right leg fracture but quickly dismissed any remarks about bad fortune regarding injuries. He did reflect on what it will be like to return to the tunnel as the team prepares to take to the field on Friday night.

“It’s just being in the moment and do the best thing and do the right thing I can for the team. I’m not sure I’ll be emotional or anything, I’ll just be thinking about what I need to do next to be effective,” he said.

Mace explained what he thought the difference will be having Harris back at the helm.

“I think just the veteran presence and leadership leading into the games, that was the voice that was leading the huddle so that familiarity coming from [number] seven. Shea [Patterson] did an excellent job for us and certainly moving forward he could be a quarterback in this league,” he said.

The Riders will take on the Alouettes at Mosaic Stadium at 7 p.m on Friday.