The international award-winning bathroom at the Saskatchewan Science Centre is now up for a Canadian award.

The newly renovated bathroom is one of five finalists for Cintas Canada’s Best Restroom Contest.

The restroom has an outdoor theme and is designed to look like an outhouse in the woods. It’s meant to immerse users in the sights and sounds of the boreal forest.

The other four finalists are restaurants in Toronto and Vancouver, a mall in Mississauga and a car dealership in St. Albert.

Here are the top five finalists:

Saskatchewan Science Centre (Regina, Sask.)

St. Albert Honda (St. Albert, Alta.)

Anh and Chi (Vancouver, B.C.)

Oretta (Toronto, Ont.)

Erin Mills Town Centre (Mississauga, Ont.)