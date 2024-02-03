International Language Day celebrated in Regina

International languages within Saskatchewan was the focus of an event at the University of Regina on Saturday afternoon.

The event titled “International Language Day Regina,” celebrated a number of languages through song, dance and performance.

“Languages are the glue to holding cultures together and grounding people to who they are and where they come from,” said Sandra Morin, the president of the Multilingual Association of Regina.

The event was a collaborative effort between the Saskatchewan Association of International Languages (SAIL) and Multilingual Association of Regina, along with various language schools and groups.

Gord Zakreski, the Executive Director of SAIL said the event is a great way to showcase the vast cultures within the province.

“We take a lot of pride on that retention of culture, that heritage passed down to our children, grandchildren and the community at large,” he said.

With a growing population, Zakreski said all new languages are welcome.

The event is linked to the global event called International Mother Language Day, which is on Feb. 21.