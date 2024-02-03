REGINA
Regina

    • International Language Day celebrated in Regina

    (Mick Favel / CTV News) (Mick Favel / CTV News)
    Share

    International languages within Saskatchewan was the focus of an event at the University of Regina on Saturday afternoon.

    The event titled “International Language Day Regina,” celebrated a number of languages through song, dance and performance.

    “Languages are the glue to holding cultures together and grounding people to who they are and where they come from,” said Sandra Morin, the president of the Multilingual Association of Regina.

    The event was a collaborative effort between the Saskatchewan Association of International Languages (SAIL) and Multilingual Association of Regina, along with various language schools and groups.

    Gord Zakreski, the Executive Director of SAIL said the event is a great way to showcase the vast cultures within the province.

    “We take a lot of pride on that retention of culture, that heritage passed down to our children, grandchildren and the community at large,” he said.

    With a growing population, Zakreski said all new languages are welcome.

    The event is linked to the global event called International Mother Language Day, which is on Feb. 21.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up

    Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News