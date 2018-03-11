Women marched in celebration towards the bridge on Albert Street to tie red ribbons in solidarity with missing and murdered indigenous women, during the fourth International Women's Day celebrations in Regina on Sunday.

In honour of the day, dozens of women came out to take part in multiple interactive workshops and learn about self-care during the first part of the event.

The theme of this year's event was care and celebrating the accomplishments of women.

"Women today often feel like we are expected to do so much. So where do we find balance in that,"Executive Director of the Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan, Rhonda Rosenberg said.

Multicultural performances related to healing were also part of the event.