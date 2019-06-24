Intersection closed near landfill due to rolled over garbage truck
Highway 46 is close at Fleet St. N. after a garbage truck ended up on its side.
The truck, owned by Loraas Disposal, rolled onto its side. Deisel fuel was leaking onto the road and crews were working to clean up the spill.
The road, near the city landfill is closed to traffic as the scene is investigated by police.
No one was injured.