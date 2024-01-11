REGINA
Regina

    • Investigation continues into explosion at Luiggi's Pasta House

    Firefighters at the scene of the heavily damaged Luiggi's Pasta House on 470 Albert N. on Jan. 11, 2024. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News) Firefighters at the scene of the heavily damaged Luiggi's Pasta House on 470 Albert N. on Jan. 11, 2024. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

    Members of Regina’s Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) are continuing to investigate after Luiggi’s Pasta House was heavily damaged in an explosion Wednesday.

    In an update on Thursday morning, the City of Regina say firefighters were initially called to the scene at around 4:13 p.m. on Jan. 10 for a report of a “possible blown transformer.”

    Crews noted significant damage to the building with fire actively burning on the southwest corner once they arrived at the scene. Firefighters quickly worked to evacuate the building – which contained six businesses.

    Firefighters noted that the fire had spread into the mall’s attic space. However, crews were able to bring it under control quickly, the city said.

    Three people suffered minor injuries as a result of the event.

    The city, as well as Regina police, noted that the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

    However, in a post to social media, Luiggi’s identified a gas leak as the cause of the explosion. The restaurant was not open for dinner service at the time.

    SaskEnergy is also assisting with the investigation, according to the city.

    Regina police closed down Albert Street N from 9th Avenue N to 7th Avenue N for several hours Wednesday night as crews worked at the scene.

    More details to come.

