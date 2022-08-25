Investigation into child pornography offences leads to multiple charges for Regina man

A Regina man has been charged with multiple child pornography and sexual assault offences, following investigation.

Investigators with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) executed a search warrant and seized several electronic devices on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Chance Longman, 21, has been charged with making child pornography, making child pornography available, distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, sexual interference, and sexual assault. The investigation is ongoing.

He made his first appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Thursday.