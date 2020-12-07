REGINA -- An investigation has been launched into the death of a woman who was arrested by Kamsack RCMP.

According to the RCMP, officers from the Kamsack detachment arrested a 44-year-old woman from the Cote First Nation on Saturday afternoon without incident.

RCMP say the woman required medical attention on Sunday morning, and an ambulance was called to take her to the Kamsack Hospital. RCMP were informed the woman died around 11 a.m. Sunday morning in hospital.

In agreement with the RCMP’s independent external investigation policy, the Estevan Police Service have been asked to conduct an investigation into the death. It has been requested that the Ministry of Justice appoint an independent observer.