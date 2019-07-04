

Regina police say an alleged kidnapping in June didn’t actually take place.

On June 7, police reported that a man and a woman forced two teens into a vehicle in the 1000 block of Elphinstone St. and then drove them out of town.

A 17-year-old boy said he was able to escape in a town north of Regina, police said at the time. A second teen victim was allegedly still missing. Later that month, police said they were unable to confirm the second victim existed.

On Thursday, police said after an “extensive investigation,” they were able to confirm “this incident never happened.”

According to police, there was evidence that contradicted claims made in the initial report to police. They also said there isn’t evidence that the “original report was made out of any criminal intention,” police said in a news release.

The matter has been concluded, police say.