Investigation underway after man appears at Regina confectionery with apparent stab wounds

Regina police say a man was taken to hospital after showing up at a local confectionery with apparent stab wounds Wednesday morning.

According to Regina police, officers were called to The Grab Bag Confectionery on the 3500 block of 5th Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Police said a caller told them a man had shown up at the store and appeared to be suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Regina police said the man was taken to hospital for what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are continuing to investigate to determine where the alleged stabbing took place.