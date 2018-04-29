

Iranians in Saskatchewan have said it used to be quick to get work permit renewals or residency status, however, their applications have been tied up for months.

"Normal processing time for this specific category is six months but now it is more than sixteen months that I'm waiting for that to be finalized," said Mohsen Sanayei, who is a PhD student.

Sanayei desperately wants to go home to visit his father, who is battling cancer. He said he can’t get a re-entry permit that would allow him to continue studies for his PhD

"He needs me to be with him and my family during this hard time," he said.

Sanayei isn’t the only one. Others have lost high-skilled positions due to delays in work permit renewals.

"I was working as an engineer in one of the companies. It was my ideal job. I just lost it because I cannot extend my contract," Sahar Safaei, who is an engineer, said.

At least 20 Iranians have been impacted in Saskatoon and more in Regina. Many have said colleagues from other countries are not facing similar problems.

Public safety minister Ralph Goodale said Ottawa is trying to speed up the process.

"There was a disruption a number of years ago in diplomatic relations and we don't have the on the ground consular services in Iran to be able to pursue the security issues and get the information that we need," Goodale said.

Goodale also said Iran poses a special problem when it comes to conducting background checks.

"We are working on the backlog as rapidly as we can include making increased staff available to try to do the processing," he said.

Based on a report by CTV's Wayne Mantyka