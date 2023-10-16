Israel-Hamas war protests held in Regina
Tensions were high in Regina on Sunday when a pro-Palestinian rally was met with a counter-protest supporting Israel.
The message from both sides though was for peace in Gaza and the West Bank.
“We have called for one thing which is stop killing the innocent, stop killing the civilians, we are against any killing, it doesn’t really matter which side,” one pro-Palestinian protestor said.
“There are 1.1 million people that are being forcefully displaced from Gaza into the south, that’s Calgary’s population and there are no safe passages for that,” another protestor said.
Demonstrators from both sides say the war is rooted in generations of conflict.
Five Regina police officers monitored the protests as well as the police airplane.
There were no arrests, according to police.
Police said however they have increased their presence around places of worship like synagogues and mosques as a precaution.
-- With files from Hallee Mandryk.
