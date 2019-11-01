REGINA -- Several first responders came out for a shave at the Cornwall Centre on Friday morning to help kick off the 2019 Movember Campaign.

Members of police, fire and EMS each have their own groups for the annual fundraiser for men’s health, and Cst. Ryan Williams of the Regina Police Service said there is some friendly competition to see which group can raise the most money for these issues that affect them all.

“Mental health and suicide, It affects everybody. We see it day to day and within our own ranks it affects us just as strong,” said Williams.

Regina Fire Fighter Lawren Bowles said he usually sports a moustache for most of the year, but he had it shaved off other first responders and anyone else who has to deal with these issues every day.

“Our membership and our service is great so we like to support Movember right back, as well as the mental health and suicide prevention. It’s a big thing among first responders, us police, EMS alike, so it’s great to come out and support the cause,” said Bowles.

It is most commonly associated with men’s diseases like prostate and testicular cancer, but in recent years Movember has branched out to include mental health and suicide prevention.

"Movember just saw that as a natural way to expand their reach and see how can we really support men, not only dealing with either prostate cancer or testicular cancer, but just in general with their mental well-being,” said Adam Kletchko, the chair of Movember Regina.

The campaign has been going on in Regina since 2013, and last year raised over $18 million in Canada and $100 million globally.

This year’s campaign slogan is “whatever you grow could save a bro,” a message Kletchko hopes can encourage more people to do their small part for men’s health.

“We really want to emphasize everyone’s involvement in this great cause towards men and men’s health,” said Kletchko.

“Whether you start the month clean shaven like some of the people down here today did, or you want to keep your moustache, or you just straight up say no to a moustache, we still want your involvement and you can still go on movember.com, you can sign up, you can donate, lots of ways to have fun with the moustache.”