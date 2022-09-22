'It affects women in all areas of their lives': The need for shelter and support continues to grow in Regina

An average of 18 domestic-related conflict calls were received by the Regina Police Service (RPS) per day in 2021.

Those numbers can be felt and seen throughout the city’s shelter programs.

“We always have a wait list,” Stephanie Taylor, executive director at Regina Transition House said. “Anywhere from 40 to 90 people sitting on our wait list, so it does vary from month to month though and I believe just looking at July’s statistics we had 186 people turned away.”

Last year, the YWCM reported turning away 1,700 women and children due to a lack of space and resources.

Taylor added that because of the financial impacts due to the pandemic, more stress was put on households and people did not feel they had an outlet or escape when things were in lockdown.

“I think a lot of women who didn’t feel safe coming to shelters or speaking out, or who were more isolated due to the pandemic, are now finding that they can connect in the community again.”

As the continued growth of women in need expands, so too does the need for supporting them.

As per Statistics Canada, Saskatchewan continues to see the highest rate of intimate partner violence of all Canadian provinces, doubling the national rate.

The Love You by Shoppers Drug Mart Giving Shelter Campaign, allows residents to support the Regina Transition House by donating in store or online.

That is just one of many ways to get involved.

The YWCA hosted Walk a Mile in Their Shoes Campaign again this year and as always it was a success.

“It was a really successful event,” Julia Dima, manager of development and communications for the YWCA Regina said.

“It was incredible to see hundreds of Regina residents show up. In total the participants and the donors raised $36,000 and when we include the sponsorships from our really excellent supporters, in total over $75,000 was raised.”

All these funds go to the Isabel Johnson Shelter in Regina to help support those families who are escaping different domestic situations.

Nearly 50 per-cent of Canadian women have reported experiencing some form of intimate partner violence in their lifetime, according to Statistics Canada. Taylor said it is not always violent and physical, though those situations do take priority.

“Usually, once one incident occurs or there’s some emotional and psychological abuse happening, controlling behaviours, those often increase or escalate.”

Stepping up in the community can really help those who are suffering.

“In the case of Walk a Mile [in Their Shoes], it’s taking that walk around the block in a pair of high heels, you know stumbling a little bit over your feet, but the intention of this is metaphorical, it’s designed so that people are there to speak up and step up,” Dima said.

There are currently three emergency shelters in Regina and all continue to have needs in order to support those fleeing dangerous situations.

Dima added that as a community there is a need to step up and help in any way people can.

“This is a big problem and it’s not going away and we need more community collective action to change it.”