'It became a safety concern': Long-time homeless encampment outside Regina YWCA dismantled

A tent encampment that sat near Regina’s YWCA for the better part of a year has been dismantled following safety concerns.

The camp’s former site is now empty – complete with signs saying people can't live there anymore.

Audra Lynn Kahnapace had a family member living at the encampment.

“Every time they walked to a different place – she followed them,” Kahnapace explained.

About a dozen people had been living outside the YWCA at various times over the past year.

The organization cited safety concerns as the reason for clearing the site.

“Unfortunately, we had two incidences of fire – one in which we had to take a person in to get checked out,” YWCA CEO Melissa Coomber Bendtson explained.

“So, it became a safety issue for us.”

Some Regina residents are blaming the cost of living. Robert Lake is living in a camper to make ends meet.

“Utilities are a real stinger you know,” Lake told CTV News. “You get so much money to live on and then you only get so much. The landlord's want $200 more than Regina housing a month. So they're grabbing that.”

The Heritage Community Association is concerned about the welfare of those still living outdoors as cold weather approaches.

“Heritage desperately needs a warming space in the evening everything closes,” Executive Director Wendy Miller explained.

“You know 4:30 p.m. to 6ish. [We’re] definitely needing a warming space.”

The YWCA has said it built relationships over the past year with those living at the camp and has helped make alternate housing arrangements for all.