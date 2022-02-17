'It crosses all borders': Sask. mayors seeking more addictions and mental health supports for communities

The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association’s (SUMA) city mayors caucus is calling for more mental health supports, as the province’s battles the ongoing addictions crisis.

“I believe this problem will always be here, but maybe we can minimize this with proper care and attention,” said Yorkton Mayor Mitch Hippsley, who is a part of six cities involved in the push to the provincial government.

Hippsley said Yorkton, per capita, leads the way in overdose deaths across the province.

The city of just over 16,000 saw nine confirmed overdose deaths since 2020, according to data from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

“We’re a small community. Everyone seems to know everyone within one or two degrees of connection. So please watch out for your neighbor and look around and these people could be your children,” Hippsley said.

SUMA is now calling for more resources, including a continuum of care past detox and rehab.

“We will be meeting with [Mental Health and Addictions Minister, Everrett] Hindley in the month of March to discuss the actions the government has taken — which we appreciate. But, we believe there's even more to be done,” Gerald Aalbers, the Mayor of Lloydminster and chair of the City Mayors Caucus, said.

Within the drug and addictions crisis, it's not just the big cities seeing the issues.

Kamsack has seen the crisis first-hand, according to Mayor Nancy Brunt.

“I see it on my streets in my town — I see it … it crosses all borders,” she said.

“A mobile crisis unit would be super helpful. And we need we need a full time psychiatric nurse in our community dealing with all the mental health issues that are going on. Mental health issues are what lead to addictions.”

Since 2020, nearly 800 people have died due to drug overdose in Saskatchewan, according to the Coroners Service statistics.

The leaders fear what the future may look like if nothing is done.

In a statement to CTV News, the province said it has earmarked record-making investments on the file, yet SUMA is hoping to have a seat at the table to ensure the funds are allocated to the correct resources.