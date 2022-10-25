'It gives us more information': Regina police unveil online interactive crime map

The Regina Police Service (RPS) announced Tuesday the launch of a new online interactive map which will highlight areas of the city where certain crimes occur.

At the monthly Regina Board of Police Commissioners meeting, Chief Evan Bray said police have been trying to find ways to illustrate the community the challenges different areas of the city face.

“This gives us an idea of what types of crimes are happening and how prevalent they are in some areas of the city,” he said.

Police said the information in the Community Crime Map is part of its commitment to transparency to the citizens of Regina.

Crimes like breaking and entering, mischief charges, assaults or impaired driving will be included in the maps information. However, crimes like sexual assault or homicides will not be included in the reporting.

Bray said this will give residents a better awareness of different crimes.

“While it does paint a picture and show a reflection of some of the challenges we have in our community, it also illustrates opportunities,” he said.

“It gives us more information. More data gives us more of an ability to explore areas we can make improvements in.”

The board brought up concerns that the map could potentially create more stereotypes and add stigma to certain core areas of the city.

“We have known for years there is higher incidents of crimes in North Central,” said Mayor Sandra Masters.

“The policing part of it is significantly important because they are answering those calls, but the city has a job to have a coordinated approach to [a solution].”

The Community Crime Map can be found on the Regina Police Service website.

“This gives people the ability to reach in and use a tool,” Bray said.

“You can access it from your phone and it just gives deeper context to the crime stats we report on.”