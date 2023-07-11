'It goes beyond words': Buffalo pound officially opens visitor centre

Buffalo Pound's new visitor centre has officially opened. (Hallee Mandryk/CTV News) Buffalo Pound's new visitor centre has officially opened. (Hallee Mandryk/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener