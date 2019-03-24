The Annual Yorkton Tribal Council Child Services Powwow began on Saturday with a traditional march, but this year's emphasis is on the future.

Dozens of chiefs, veterans, elders and children enter to the sound of drum beats. Although a powwow is an ancient rite this one has a recent dedication.

“This year it's honouring our children, to acknowledge the children's victory with the human right's case for children in care and the underfunding of First Nations children,” said Rae Spingoose, the Prevention Director at the Yorkton Tribal Council Child and Family Services.

The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal found that the Government of Canada was underfunding First Nations Child and Family Services and was failing to abide by Jordan’s Principle. The Tribunal ruled both actions constituted systemic discrimination.

To celebrate, the powwow has a special emphasis on young dancers. Nearly 100 have gathered from nearby bands to dance together. The younger dancers bring their own style to their craft because they typically add more flourishes and spins whereas older dancers usually keep their feet closer to the ground.

And just as the dances change, the outfits also take on new meanings. A dance by those in red dresses adorned with many small bells, called red jingle dresses, will be dedicated to missing and murdered Indigenous women. Master of Ceremonies Howie Thomson said the red represents blood.

Ronald Redwood leads the procession into Yorkton’s Gallagher Centre. Born in Saskatchewan, he served with the United States military in Vietnam and now works with First Nations veterans. He is not a dancer but he said that powwows provide a vital cultural outlet, especially since these events were almost erased.

“They were banned,” Redwood said. “The Government of] Canada wanted to ban all of our cultures and our languages and different aspects of who we are," Redwood said, referring to a series of laws passed in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, including several amendments to the 1876 Indian Act, which outlawed many Indigenous ceremonies. Though the practice was never extinguished, the frequency of powwows was greatly diminished.

After the Second World War many returning Indigenous veterans demanded the right to practice their own cultural and spiritual beliefs. In 1951 the Indian Act was amended and powwows were decriminalized.

Even then it took many years for powwows to again draw many First Nations people. Ivan Lonechild is from White Bear First Nations and has been dancing at powwows for nearly four decades. He says that for many years there wouldn’t even be 10 participants in one powwow dance category.

He says that seeing the several hundred people gathered today gives him hope.

“[It] makes me feel good to see so many people across Saskatchewan, across Canada, come out and keep our songs going,” he said.

For Lonechild, the dancing is a means of feeling better.

“It gives you that feeling… that you forget everything that is negative and there's nothing but a positive feeling that comes out. And that's where the healing takes place"

16-year-old dancer Danis Crowe described the same feeling to CTV News. She says that it’s up to young dancers like her to preserve the practice of holding powwows in order to preserve their culture.

“It has to be for our future,” said Crowe. “[Our culture] is already like almost lost and barely anybody knows our language. So we have to keep that going.”