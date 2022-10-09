'It makes my day': Regina microchip clinics enable pets and owners to reunite

With the winter season just weeks away, pet adoption agencies are encouraging residents to get their pet’s microchipped.

According to the Regina Humane Society (RHS), microchipping is the key for families to be reunited with their lost pets.

“It is a tiny piece of metal about the size of a grain of rice and we implant it (the microchip) just under the skin kind of in between the shoulder blades,” Candace Davis explained, who is the enrichment coordinator at RHS.

“Whatever animal comes into the shelter, the first thing we do is we scan for a microchip.”

Pet owners across the city took advantage of the microchip clinic. (Luke Simard/CTV News)

If the animal has one, RHS will then call the microchip company and the company is able to tell them who the owner of the pet is.

“We love them because we love getting animals back home and we do not want to keep them in our care,” Davis said. “We want them to be back with their families.”

Alex Lohnes is the education outreach coordinator for the RHS and she echoed Davis’ excitement.

“It makes me so happy to hear that when a pet is returned,” Lohnes said.

“It makes my day.”

Lohnes has coordinated a program called the ‘pet connection’ which consist of pop-up microchip clinics.

The clinics are benefitting communities across the city.

“We have microchipped a significant amount of cats and (have a total of) of 112 microchips that are keeping cats out of the shelter,” she explained.

“There are a lot of stray felines in this neighborhood.”

With the winter season approaching quickly, the Regina Humane Society has been providing microchip services for pets. (Luke Simard/CTV News)

The clinic also aims to educate pet owners on the importance of getting your pet sprayed and neutered which is beneficial to the animal’s health.

“It also helps them behaviourally, it prevents male cats from straying and it prevents female cats from being as sensitive and overwhelmed,” Davis said.

“It also prevents them from going into heat, which can be a little frustrating.”

The RHS tends to see a rise in animals at the shelter when the colder season approaches.

“We do often see a large influx of cats specifically because people begin to get worried about that cat that they've seen around their neighborhood for months now that the weather is starting to get a little bit colder,” Davis said.

The pop up clinic has microchipped more than 100 animals this year as well as providing food and basic pet essentials to those in need.