'It makes you laugh. It makes you cry': Cirque Du Soleil returns to Regina

With their flips practiced, their shoes polished and the lights on full – the Cirque Du Soleil touring team is ready for action.

The show “Corteo” follows the dream of a clown who is imagining his own funeral.

It’s a concept that offered artistic director Alison Crawford a lot of freedom when it came to bringing the show to life.

The performance started in 2005, and Crawford was the assistant director of its first run.

“It’s always so special to be part of a creation at Cirque Du Soliel because the sky is the limit and you dream and this is what we came up with! It’s a dream,” she said.

Jonathan Buese is an acrobat with the company.

“We have a lot of high flying acrobatics and we have a lot of pretty precise timing stuff too," Buese said. "There’s a lot that’s gonna be interesting, slower things that are really beautiful and we have really fast things that are more exciting so there’s a lot of diversity in the acrobatic acts.”

The show itself is a daunting task from a technical point of view. The process of setting up in a new venue takes 19 hours, over the course of two days.

“There’s so much automation and rigging and all the music is live so we have amazing musicians with us too,” Buese said. “So there’s really everything – it’s not just acrobatics, its everything else that goes in the show … and the costumes.”

Over 2,500 costumes, to be specific. All for the purpose of bringing this mystical world to life.

“It makes you laugh. It makes you cry, it makes you feel things so it just opens your whole mind up,” Crawford explained.

The show will be running at the Brandt Centre until Dec. 17th – with tickets are available online.