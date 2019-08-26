Construction crews with the Regina Bypass are working on the finishing touches of Saskatchewan’s largest infrastructure project.

"It may appear to be complete from a passersby’s perspective but there is still work to be done," said Justin Churko, Deputy Director of the Regina Bypass.

The project is expected to cost $1.8 billion.

Officials said it isn't opening parts of phase two because no sections are fully complete. Crews still need to install traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 1 and Tower Road and finish up paving certain sections, painting lines, adding rumble stripes to the pavement and putting up signs.

Once complete, a road safety audit needs to be conducted to ensure the roadways are safe for the public.

"The new Bypass highways are 110 kilometers an hour speed limits,” said Churko. “At that kind of speed and with the volumes of traffic expected you want to have everything in a safe and operable condition. I don’t think anybody wants to take any chances that they might be going the wrong way or have not enough signage or clear direction as to where to travel."

Churko also said it’s been much safer for crews to work without traffic nearby.

"Historically in the province there has been loss of life due to that interaction between traffic and construction workers so that’s one piece of it,” he said. “Quite frankly we can get our job done a lot quicker when we're left to our down devices."

Larry Misko is the manager of King’s Acres Campground excited for the traffic lights at Highway 1 and Tower Road to be complete as he feels safety is an issue at that intersection.

"I think it would be a lot safer to have the lights,” Misko said. “It would make a big difference. It would take the stress off everybody from looking both ways. You know watching traffic from the east and the west all at the same time.”