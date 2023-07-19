'It really ain’t hitting me yet': Riders' Mario Alford now leads team in all-time return touchdowns

Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver and special teams member, Mario Alford, had two punt return touchdowns in last week’s game, making him the all-time record holder for return touchdowns as a Rider with six.

Alford rose to the top of the record books in just 18 games with the green and white.

“Crazy, I guess,” Alford said when hearing about the record. “It really ain’t hitting me yet.”

He now has nine return touchdowns in only 33 regular-season games, split between the Roughriders, Toronto Argonauts, and Montreal Alouettes. Alford was traded to the Riders from the Alouettes in Week 5 last season.

“I hated coaching against him. That’s why we went out and got him. ‘I want him on my team,” joked head coach, Craig Dickenson.

“He has a knack for getting in the end zone. He really has a knack for it and if he’s close, he scores,” he added.

That proved to be true, as Alford had 62-yard kickoff return in the team’s previous game that was eventually called back.

“I just need[ed] to get in there. Even on that one, that didn’t count last week. I just needed to get in there one time. Then it’s just going to be a rainfall from there,” Alford joked.

And when it rains it pours for Alford who kick-started the Riders last week with his first quarter 67 yard return then his third quarter 92 yard return.

“I also want to give a shoutout to the guys blocking for me, my teammates, couldn’t do it without them, but it feels great,” Alford shared.

The last player to return two punts for TD’s in a game was Keith Stokes in 2002 with the Montreal Alouettes.

“He’s definitely special. He’s definitely a future hall of famer and you know we love to just be a part of it,” said Alford’s teammate and fellow special teams member, Frankie Hickson.

“I knew I had pretty good talent when I was like four years old just escaping people and just being able to run the ball,” Alford shared on his skillset.

Last season, Alford won Most Outstanding Special Teams Player at the 2022 CFL Awards. He now has nine career kick return touchdowns - 6 punt, 2 kickoff, and one missed field goal.

This now ties him with Chad Owens and Jimmy Cunningham for sixth all-time. The leader on that list just happens to be Alford’s favourite returner of all time.

“Gizmo! He’s my favourite so far,” Alford said referring to Henry ‘Gizmo’ Williams who has 31 returns in 1,397 attempts over 203 regular-season games.