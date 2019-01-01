

CTV Regina





The first Regina-born baby of the new year is happy and healthy, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Conor Damon Buchanan was born at 4:40 a.m. on the morning of January 1, at the Regina General Hospital.

This is the first child for the happy parents, Myriam Albert and Nick Buchanan.

Baby Buchanan weighed in at 7 lbs, and measured 48.2 cm.