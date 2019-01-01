It's a boy: Regina welcomes first newborn of the New Year
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 12:31PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 1, 2019 12:38PM CST
The first Regina-born baby of the new year is happy and healthy, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
Conor Damon Buchanan was born at 4:40 a.m. on the morning of January 1, at the Regina General Hospital.
This is the first child for the happy parents, Myriam Albert and Nick Buchanan.
Baby Buchanan weighed in at 7 lbs, and measured 48.2 cm.