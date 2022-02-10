'It's a foot over the roof': Lampman-area family dealing with excessive snow drifts

A family who farms in southeastern Saskatchewan is experiencing excessive snow drifts that have grown to cover a building and dump trailer on their property.

The Fleury family, who lives near Lampman, Sask., have been working to dig out after snow and wind caused some enormous drifts against one of their structures. One snow drift piled up around a foot taller than the well house on the property, which is about nine feet high.

It’s one of the areas the family says just seems to get a lot of snow, albeit usually not this much.

“We have to get into that house because that’s how we water our horses,” Danielle Fleury said.

“Behind that house there is actually a dump trailer that is completely buried.”

Fleury said normally her husband is able to move most of the snow away with their tractor, but now there’s so many snow piles they can only dig the door out by hand. Something that took a couple of hours the last time it drifted in.

“It’s going to be awesome in the spring though when this all melts and helps to fill our dugouts because they were pretty empty come spring last year,” Fleury said.

Danielle said the snow will stick around for quite awhile, most likely well into May.

“We’ve definitely had May long weekends where there’s still been snow piles in the backyard, I have pictures of my kids doing handstands on the snowbanks in the yard with shorts on in the warm weather,” Danielle said.

However this isn’t the most snow the Fleury family has seen accumulate on their property. A blizzard in March of 2017 is the only other time Danielle can recall more snow in their yard.