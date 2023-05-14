'It's a fresh start': Riders look to revamp offensive line after dismal 2023 season

Training camp opened on Sunday for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Saskatoon and the offence has plenty of new faces.

“It’s exciting you know? It’s a fresh start and I’m looking forward to working with a lot of new faces in the coaching office and then a lot of new players,” head coach, Craig Dickenson told CTV News.

The Riders have made an almost complete overhaul of their offensive line.

The O-line took the brunt of the fan’s criticism last season after they allowed a record number of sacks.

As of right now there are four returning starters from last season: Logan Bandy, Evan Johnson, Kooper Richardson, and Logan Ferland.

However, during the off-season, the Riders made some important moves on the O-line including signing left tackle, Philip Blake.

Blake won the Grey Cup with Toronto in 2023.

“We went after him hard in free agency. We did it for a reason. It gives you a veteran presence, he’s tough as nails and he can play across the board,” Dickenson said.

“Experience right? That’s the big thing, experience. I’ve played all five positions, started all five. So any questions those young guys have, I’m here to answer,” Blake explained.

The Riders will need some championship veteran experience back on the O-line after they chose not to resign 10 year centre, Dan Clark.

“It’s not great [not having Clark back] because he’s such a good dude. But like I said fresh start, we’re going to enjoy working with who we got and see what we can do this year,” Dickenson explained.

Now fans and the team will have to get used to a new face snapping the ball to the quarterback.

On day one of training camp, newly signed Peter Godber took the reps from centre.

Godber signed with the Riders back in February, he spent last season as a starting centre for the BC Lions.

“You just have to make sure you’re on the same page with the snap counts and how he wants to call things. It’s a little bit of building that relationship,” Godber explained.

“Trevor [Harris] reached out a few ties in the off season. We’ve been in touch and hung out the last few weeks so it feels like we’re already hitting the ground running because of that early start relationship. But definitely with a new quarterback it takes them a little bit of time to adjust.”

Godber is not the only one who will be adjusting to the new quarterback as Trevor Harris is the new expected starter for the green and white.

Harris noted it will also take some time to adjust to a new centre snapping him the ball but is already pleased with their chemistry just one day into training camp.

“That’s always something that’s been interesting. Through the years some guys really throw fast snaps back. But Peter is great man. He’s throwing softballs back there, I just get to catch them and not really think about it because most of the time the centre’s will say ‘Where was that snap at?’ And most of the time, I don’t know because you just subconsciously catch it,” Harris laughed.

“Him [Godber] and I actually got to ride to Saskatoon and back. We talked quite a bit about football, life here, and his story. Just getting to know each other and he’s a heck of a guy. He loves football so we’re going to bond quite a bit,” he added.

Both Godber and Blake know the offensive line was a hot topic amongst Ridernation in 2023 but neither are concerned about the noise from last season.

“We’re not focused on the media and last year was last year. It’s a totally new year for us and so we put that behind us. It’s a bunch of really great guys, hardworking guys, and I’m happy to be part of this group,” Godber said.

“You understand what happened last year but you kind of clear it, and then you make sure guys learn from their mistakes and kind of sweep it under the rug,” Blake added.

“A new year is a new year and you go from there.”