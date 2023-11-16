'It's a great feeling': Moose Jaw Warriors' Firkus leading WHL in goals and points

Moose Jaw Warriors’ forward Jagger Firkus is leading the Western Hockey League (WHL) in points (40) and goals (21) in 19 games so far this season.

“It’s been a consistent year for me so far and I think the team’s starting to get rolling now too,” said Firkus when asked how he feels about the season thus far.

However, when asked how it feels to be atop the leagues’ leaderboard when it comes to goals and points, he remained humble.

“Obviously I try my best not to look at it but I think it’s a great feeling if I’m being honest,” he smirked.

“He’s been our best player,” sad head coach Mark O’Leary. “It’s not only the work he does with the puck or the skill and the goal scoring, the play making ability. For me, it’s the game without the puck. He puts a lot of effort behind his game and it’s a big part of our leadership.”

“He’s leading the league in scoring so it’s not that much of a surprise. We all know what kind of player he is and how dangerous he is on the ice,” added his teammate Brayden Yager.

The 2022 Seattle Kraken second round draft pick finished last season with 88 points in 66 games. This year, he is projected to hit over 130 points. He attributes the success to his time spent with the Kraken organization at their camp ahead of his WHL season.

“I want to make sure I’m a consistent player and, you know, the first 20 or so games I think I have been so as long as I keep that moving forward I’ll be happy. I kind of made sure I stay with the pro pace and the pro habits in the room and it’s been working so far,” Firkus said.

O’Leary said he thinks there’s a real maturity to Firkus’ game.

“Even just the conversations around his game. Often times before I even get to him about things that we’d like to improve, he already knows. He’ll bring it up sometimes before I even do,” he said.

O’Leary also added his personality adds a lot to the team dynamic.

“I love it, he’s the loudest guy in the room, whether things are going well or not going well, you can count on Firky to bring that same energy and enthusiasm. And you know it’s a long year, you need guys like that,” he shared.

The Moose Jaw Warriors will head to Saskatoon to take on the Blades on Friday.