'It's a hate relationship': Riders prepare for 58th Labour Day Classic against rival Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 58th edition of the Labour Day Classic on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.
It has been 1,063 days since the Riders last beat the Bombers: an October game in the 2019 regular season. Winnipeg has also ended the Riders’ season in back to back Western Division finals.
“This is the best rivalry in the league. The teams know each other, play each other every year, including playoffs, so it’s a hate relationship for sure,” said Riders’ linebacker Derrick Moncrief.
The Labour Day Classic comes at a critical time for the Riders who are looking to stay above .500 with their season record.
“It’s a shock the world mentality for us. Everybody’s kind of counting us out. We have some reinforcements this week and last week. So we’re feeling a bit healthier but going against the defending Grey Cup Champs, that’s a good measuring stick for us,” said Riders’ quarterback Cody Fajardo.
Even though their record in the holiday series against the Bombers is in their favour – having won 14 of the last 16 matchups – the Riders are looking for revenge. One of those two losses came in 2021.
The Green and White have not yet taken on the top ranked Bombers this season.
“It’s real special to play in this game. Just the fact we’ve had to wait this long to play Winnipeg for one, and you know jut a rivalry within itself. Just play Winnipeg does something to us,” said Riders receiver Kyran Moore, when asked about the significance of this long awaited matchup.
“You can tell guys are ready to get to the fame. It’s not a lot of ‘rah rah’, guys are more locked in. They are spending extra time in the film room. We know it’s a big game,” said defensive lineman Pete Robertson.
The Riders will have to stop one of the top quarterbacks in the league and former Roughrider, Zach Collaros. Collaros has a 5-0 record in Labour Day Classic matchups. 3-0 with Hamilton, 1-0 with Winnipeg, and 1-0 with Saskatchewan.
Kickoff for the sold out game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday on TSN.
