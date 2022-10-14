'It’s a life changer': Sask. retiree donates his mobility equipment to young farmer
A Moosomin teenager who lost the use of his legs two years ago in an ATV accident was gifted a hydraulic lift chair by a retired paraplegic farmer.
The act of generosity has changed the way 16-year-old Levi Jamieson farms. Despite the accident, that didn’t stop him from doing what he loves.
“I knew there was going to be a way to do it,” he said.
Jamieson has dreams of one day taking over the 28 quarter family farm. He has a passion for working with cattle and haying.
Retired farmer from Redvers, Merle Malin, stumbled across Jamieson by chance. He was flipping through the local newspaper when he turned to a page he doesn’t normally read and saw a picture of Jamieson.
“It was a fluke thing,” he said. “I noticed one person was there using mobility equipment to get around.”
Malin reached out to the newspaper and connected with Jamieson to offer him a hydraulic chair lift.
“I was just so pleased that a young farmer was going to make his life a little easier,” he said. “Farming is not easy when you’re in a wheelchair but it can be done.”
Malin understands the challenges a wheelchair can bring. He became paraplegic in a trucking accident nearly 30 years ago. At the time, the doctor gave him a three per cent chance of survival.
“He said, “You’ll never farm again,’” Malin said.
Shortly after, he was back in the field.
“He left the hospital before I got to go back and say, “In your face,’” he said.
His family helped out with the 21 quarter farm. His wife helped with seeding and his children loaded the air seeder before and after school.
“My family was very, very supportive of me, and my kids had to grow up a lot faster than they should have,” he said.
A few years after his accident, he found the lift at a farm progress show. He bought it for himself because his children were too young to lift him in and out of the equipment.
“Once I got the lift, I was free, I was independent,” he said.
It’s a feeling he wanted to pass onto Jamieson. Jamieson said it’s made him more independent too, as he no longer needed his parents to help him in and out of the equipment.
“It means everything to me, it’s a life changer,” Jamieson said.
Regina Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died: agent
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
WATCH LIVE | Emergencies Act inquiry hears how residents were impacted by protests
An inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got a blaring introduction Friday to life in Ottawa during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest as the deafening chorus of big-rig horns was played for the commission. The first witness, a legally blind resident of downtown Ottawa, flinched as a recording of the horns resounded in the conference room.
BREAKING | Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died: agent
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series "Cracker" and the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72.
Quebec Korean restaurant owner closes dining hall after threats over lack of French
The owner of Quebec City restaurant Bab Sang has only been in town for a few months, but he may soon pack his bags and leave. He says he's received threatening phone calls since an article exposed the eatery's lack of French-language services.
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard a risk to public, Crown says at sentencing hearing
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is a risk to the public, the prosecution said Friday at the Hedley frontman's sentencing hearing for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, while the defence pointed to a psychiatric report that said he was a low risk to reoffend.
Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London's National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no discernible damage to the glass-covered painting.
Police: Teen kills 2 in neighbourhood, 3 more along North Carolina greenway
A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a middle class Raleigh neighbourhood, then fled toward a popular walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others in an attack that left the city reeling and authorities searching for a motive, police said Friday.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Musk's SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up tab
Elon Musk's SpaceX has warned the Pentagon that it may stop funding critical satellite service in Ukraine unless the U.S. military kicks in tens of millions of dollars per month.
Saskatoon
-
'Lost its vision ': Poundmaker Cree Nation cuts ties with FSIN
Poundmaker Cree Nation is leaving the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), saying the organization has “lost its vision to preserving and protecting treaty rights.”
-
City to consider tapping Saskatoon fire hydrants during future extreme heat events
City council is being asked to consider tapping fire hydrants during future extreme heat events to help keep vulnerable people hydrated.
-
Saskatoon mayor looks to integrity commissioner after 'serious allegations' against city councillor
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark is looking to the city’s integrity commissioner and administration following allegations that a councillor physically assaulted a former student of the Legacy Christian Academy.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg football coach charged with additional sexual offences: police
The Winnipeg Police Service has laid more charges against a Winnipeg football coach accused of sexually abusing students during the 1990s and 2000s.
-
RCMP investigating possible grave site at former residential school in Manitoba
RCMP are working with a First Nation in western Manitoba to investigate potential graves. Minegoziibe Anishinabe, also known as Pine Creek First Nation, approached police in the summer after a private contractor detected anomalies beneath a church using ground-penetrating radar.
-
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
Calgary
-
Alberta's decided voters split between support for UCP, NDP: Poll
A new poll suggests Alberta’s UCP and NDP are neck-and-neck in their popularity amongst Alberta's decided voters ahead of next year’s general election.
-
High inflation and recession risk will affect Calgary, Conference Board of Canada says
A new outlook on Calgary's economy for the rest of this year and into 2023 suggests that while the city is riding high on housing and retail figures, it will not escape challenges posed by high inflation and recession.
-
Supreme Court of Canada reinstates Calgary man's first-degree murder conviction
The Supreme Court of Canada has restored a first-degree murder conviction for a Calgary man, ruling he was not unfairly denied his right to silence when he initially talked with police.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | EFRS fighting grass fire in northwest Edmonton
A grass fire is burning in northwest Edmonton.
-
Brawl between high school students in Edmonton mall food court leaves 2 with tickets
Two teenagers were handed $500 tickets after a brawl in Londonderry Mall during the noon hour on Thursday. Police say they were called to the shopping centre in northeast Edmonton around 12:20 p.m. about a "physical altercation" between "multiple students."
-
Oilers working to 'clean up' their game ahead of fresh-look Battle of Alberta
The Edmonton Oilers won their only game of the season so far, but it wasn't exactly the start they wanted.
Toronto
-
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
-
$750,000 worth of goods stolen during violent Toronto jewelry store robbery
Toronto police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery at a Rexdale jewelry store this past spring where the suspects allegedly made off with $750,000 worth of stolen goods.
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard a risk to public, Crown says at sentencing hearing
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is a risk to the public, the prosecution said Friday at the Hedley frontman's sentencing hearing for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, while the defence pointed to a psychiatric report that said he was a low risk to reoffend.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Emergencies Act inquiry hears how residents were impacted by protests
An inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got a blaring introduction Friday to life in Ottawa during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest as the deafening chorus of big-rig horns was played for the commission. The first witness, a legally blind resident of downtown Ottawa, flinched as a recording of the horns resounded in the conference room.
-
'I found a hole in your budget': McKenney and Sutcliffe spar over campaign finances in CTV Ottawa debate
Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe sparred about campaign spending plans for the city of Ottawa during the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate.
-
Ottawa man charged in Thanksgiving weekend shooting in ByWard Market
An Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to a late night shooting at a business in the ByWard Market over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mountain resort suing province over access road, ability to charge for parking to curb crowds
A B.C. mountain resort is suing the province to gain control over an access road, which would allow it to charge for parking – a strategy that was previously employed to manage overcrowding at the busy outdoor destination.
-
Photos of suspect who allegedly 'sucker-punched a stranger' released by Vancouver police
Vancouver police have released photos of a suspect they say "sucker-punched a stranger" in the city's entertainment district.
-
Brush fire ignites near West Vancouver's Cypress Mountain
Crews were called to a brush fire near West Vancouver's Cypress Mountain Friday morning as drought conditions persist in the region.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gilbert Rozon faces new allegations of sexual assault
Three women have filed civil lawsuits against Quebec entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon for alleged sexual assault.
-
Quebec Korean restaurant owner closes dining hall after threats over lack of French
The owner of Quebec City restaurant Bab Sang has only been in town for a few months, but he may soon pack his bags and leave. He says he's received threatening phone calls since an article exposed the eatery's lack of French-language services.
-
Haunted house east of Montreal closed after people complained it was 'degrading' to women
A historical village east of Montreal has shut down a haunted house after members of the public complained the Halloween attraction was too shocking. One person wrote on Facebook that the attraction seemed too 'degrading' to women.
Vancouver Island
-
Lack of rain on Vancouver Island puts spawning salmon in danger
Many streams on Vancouver Island are running too dry and too warm at a critical time when salmon are ready to spawn and create the next generation.
-
Langford, Nanaimo-Gabriola Island among new proposed provincial ridings
British Columbians have until Nov. 22 to respond to the BC Electoral Boundaries Commission's preliminary report on changes to provincial electoral districts, which includes adjusting the boundaries of 71 electoral districts, including for Gabriola Island voters.
-
Drought conditions could cause flooding when it does finally rain on Vancouver Island
As of Thursday, there were 50 active wildfires burning in the Coastal Fire Centre – significantly more than normal for this time of year.
Atlantic
-
Three weeks after Fiona, the number of P.E.I. customers without power drops to 160
Power crews have restored electricity to more than 1,000 Prince Edward Island customers since Thursday night, bringing the number of customers affected by outages to 160.
-
Ex-minister Dominic Cardy says he worries about future of French in N.B. schools
Dominic Cardy says he resigned as Blaine Higgs's education minister because the premier's policy on the French immersion program in schools is damaging to anglophone children.
-
Universities establish rules and guidelines for homecoming weekend celebrations
Following unsanctioned street parties during a recent Dalhousie University homecoming celebration, some Maritime campuses are establishing firm rules and expectations heading into this homecoming weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay OPP looking for man who may be in southern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay are looking for a man wanted on assault and harassment charges and say he may be in southern Ontario.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Emergencies Act inquiry hears how residents were impacted by protests
An inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got a blaring introduction Friday to life in Ottawa during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest as the deafening chorus of big-rig horns was played for the commission. The first witness, a legally blind resident of downtown Ottawa, flinched as a recording of the horns resounded in the conference room.
-
OPP seize $30K in drugs, firearms in Kirkland Lake drug bust, charge two
Two Kirkland Lake residents have been charged with drug trafficking following a raid on a Pollock Avenue home this week, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating after reports of four SUVs stolen from Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo Regional Police Service’s (WRPS) Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team are investigating after several vehicles were reported stolen in Kitchener.
-
Ont. retirement home using robotic pets to enhance dementia care
For many people, pets bring comfort, connection and joy – and the same can be true even when the animal isn’t real.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau stops by Waterloo Region Friday
The Prime Minister of Canada was in Waterloo Region Friday to talk climate and green incentives.