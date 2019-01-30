In extreme cold warning conditions, frostbite can occur in minutes, something George Sharpe learned the hard way.

“You might not even feel it, the frostbite came so fast I didn’t feel anything going on,” Sharpe told CTV.

About ten years ago, Sharpe was working an outdoor job near Coronach when he got a flat tire on his truck. With the wind chill that day, it felt like minus 50. After changing the tire, Sharpe says he tried to put the lug nuts back on while wearing mitts, but took them off and tightened them with his bare hands.

Those few minutes were all it took for the damage to be done.

“I kind of forgot momentarily that at that temperature skin freezes in 30 seconds, never mind five minutes.”

Sharilyn Wagner, a paramedic, says it’s vital to stay as covered as possible as much as possible.

“In those extreme temperatures, immediately our skin can freeze, and so within minutes frostbite can occur,” Wagner said.

The recovery can be lengthy.

“Anytime there’s damage to the tissue, that tissue takes a long time to repair. So it’s important to protect and prevent.”

Sharpe’s recovery has been long term, going through different surgeries, procedures, and physical therapy to try and heal some of the damage.

“It’s a lifetime thing, if you damage your hands that badly, it’s for the rest of your life. You’re not going to have normal hands again,” said Sharpe.

With the latest cold snap gripping parts of the country, Sharpe is warning others to avoid doing what he did.

“Take your time,” Sharpe said. “I was in too much of a rush and I shouldn’t have been, don’t do anything in a hurry in this kind of weather, and if you can even avoid being out in this kind of weather that’s the best way to be.”

Although temperatures are expected to warm up in the coming days, Sharpe’s story still serves as an important reminder of what can happen when spending too much time in the cold without bundling up.