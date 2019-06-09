

CTV Regina





It was a day full of delicious food and friendly competition, as Regina’s annual Food Truck Wars took over centennial market on Sunday.

“We serve authentic Mexican food,” Roberto Flores, owner of El Tropezon said. “Somedays we do tacos, and next day we do topez. We do a little taste of Mexico every day.”

Over 10 trucks took part in the event.

Sweet Tooth Rolled ICe Cream took home the title for it's one-of-a-kind sweet treats.

"It’s a little bit of everything,” Food Truck Wars organizer Chrysta Garner said. “Regina is creative when it comes to this kind of thing."

Garner says she hopes the competition continues to grow year after year.