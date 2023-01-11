'It's a long-term payoff': Alternative fuels for transport industry highlighted at Regina tech conference

Attendees at the Sask. Trucking Association's 'Pathway to zero emissions' education day learn about a hydrogen-fuelled coach bus. (Donovan Maess/CTV News) Attendees at the Sask. Trucking Association's 'Pathway to zero emissions' education day learn about a hydrogen-fuelled coach bus. (Donovan Maess/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener