'It's a personal choice': Students weigh masking options for return to classes

Students and faculty at the University of Regina are back in person for the fall semester. Most of those living and working on campus have positive feelings with the current masking and other COVID-19 regulations.

“There’s not a lot of people wearing masks in the classes because all the restrictions have been lifted and stuff,” student Declan Cosford said. “But I also don’t feel like it should be mandatory.”

Tyvan Yee, another student at the U of R, agreed with Cosford’s point and believes that masking should be left up to those attending classes.

“We kind of understand the situation better but people can make their own informed decisions on whether or not they want to wear masks,” Yee said.

“I don’t think anyone should impede on that decision.”

Sean Tucker, a professor of business administration at the University of Regina, believes communication with students and faculty is vital going forward.

“We know we have vulnerable students and vulnerable colleagues and we know that everybody has a different experience of COVID[-19],” Tucker explained.

“We want to have a safe learning environment in-person as much as possible and to do that we need to increase our communication.”

The university administration has said an email regarding COVID-19 prevention has gone out to students and faculty, while free masks and test kits are readily available.

“You know we welcome masking certainly at the university. We make masks available not only to our faculty and our classrooms but also at our main entrances,” said Darren Cherwaty, the director of health, safety and wellness at the U of R.

“We have our rapid antigen tests kits that are available for free here on campus. We have many communications around not showing up for class or for work if you are unwell.”

The COVID-19 situation will continue to be monitored according to the U of R. If the situation changes, students and faculty can be ready for changing policies and messaging.