'It's a test': Regina Firefit competitions see firefighters of all stripes test their mettle

The annual FireFit championships returned to Regina over the weekend; offering a chance for firefighters to test their mettle against others in the profession.

Friday saw media and sponsors fight it out on the course at the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) grounds.

On Saturday, the real firefighters began their competitions in the individual and team relay events.

Randal Dyck, of the Regina Fire and Protective Services was just one of many enjoying the competitions.

“For me personally, it’s a test. I like to see what level of physical ability, physical fitness am I actually at,” he told CTV News.

“It’s really important for me, personally, to know that I’m able to do my job and this is just a good fun way to do that.”

Firefighters of all abilities and ranks were included. Not even Regina fire chief Layne Jackson was spared, as a special ‘fire chiefs’ category is included at FireFit.

The competition is open to professional and volunteer firefighters. A series of challenges simulate many of the skills needed on the job.

Free to the public, competitions wrap up on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Firefighters from across Saskatchewan, Alberta and the Yukon are included in the Regina competitions