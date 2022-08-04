'It’s a very special thing for me': Ryan Murray brings Stanley Cup back to his hometown

Ryan Murray, 2022 Stanley Cup champion for the Colorado Avalanche, brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown of White City, Sask. on Thursday.

“We had it in Denver for about a week with the team and then it’s cool they let us take it home and do everything with it. It’s such a great tradition in hockey,” said Murray.

Murray grew up in White City and decided to bring the trophy to his hometown rink for an afternoon filled with pictures, food, outdoor activities, and a free public skate.

“It’s a very special thing for me and, you know, to be able to share this with a bunch of fans, or young hockey players, or even high school buddies, it’s really special,” he said.

Murray garnered attention early in his junior career when he took over captain duties in just his second season with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

He went on to play for Team Canada at the 2012 World Junior Hockey Championships where he earned a bronze medal as just the second youngest member of the team. After his strong performance that year, Murray was then one of the top-ranked prospects heading into the 2012 National Hockey League (NHL) entry draft.

“[The draft] was kind of a whirlwind, it was kind of razz, kind of reminds me a lot of this experience. It’s a lot of attention on one thing but it was ten years ago now so that’s awhile back there,” he chuckled.

Murray went second overall to the Columbus Blue Jackets where he played almost 350 games for the franchise before being traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2020. The 28-year-old defenceman then signed with the Colorado Avalanche last summer.

“To get a shot at this,” he said when asked why he chose Colorado. “I thought they had a great team, a lot of great players and had a shot to win.”

Murray was dealing with injuries causing him to get only 37 games in this past season but that has not stopped the celebrations and high of being on a Stanley Cup Championship team.

“I think that’s all you can kind of ask for in your career,” he said.

The Stanley Cup will head to Saskatoon on Friday for celebrations with goaltender Darcy Kuemper.