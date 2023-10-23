'It's affecting people in this community': Demonstrators call for ceasefire in Gaza at peace rally in Regina

Many of those in attendance at yet another rally near Saskatchewan’s Legislature have been personally impacted by the current violence in the Middle East.

One such attendee was Asmaa Olwan, who has many loved ones currently in Gaza.

“The only thing they are saying is they are OK. They cannot add anything. They are okay and that is it,” Olwan explained.

“I don’t know what OK is there.”

People gathered in front of Saskatchewan’s Legislative Building to speak about the conflict that’s now been raging for more than two weeks.

“Ceasefire Rally for Gaza” featured short speeches from members of the Palestinian, Jewish and First Nations communities in Regina, according to the event’s official description.

The rally focused on demanding an immediate ceasefire in the conflict that’s led to thousands of causalities.

To ensure the safety of everyone who took part, volunteer marshals as well as Regina police were present.

George Wooldridge lives in Regina. He echoed the sentiments of many at the rally – calling for more action from those in power.

“We can tell our elected officials in there and over in city hall and across this province equality and justice should be what guides us,” he told CTV News.

“The love of humanity should guide our policies.”

It’s a sentiment that Regina city councillor Andrew Stevens agrees with.

“We often think of international issues as far away, and if you’re an elected official at any level here in the province, well it’s someone else’s problem? It is not,” he said.

“It is affecting people in this community. There are Palestinians in Regina, in Saskatchewan, that want their voices heard.”

With files from Hallee Mandryk.