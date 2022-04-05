'It's all great memories': Sask. high school uncovers 27-year-old forgotten time capsule
A time capsule created in 1995 by students from a Moose Jaw, Sask. high school was recently discovered 18 years after it was intended to be opened.
The capsule was sealed by students at Riverview Collegiate High School on March 16, 1995, with the intention of it being opened on Dec. 26, 2004.
Deana Kempel, the current principal of Riverview Collegiate, recently found the capsule when she was cleaning out a storage room.
“In a pile of stuff I found this time capsule and I thought ‘they’re way passed the date that they were supposed to be opened, what should I do?’” Kempel said.
The time capsule was scheduled to be opened on Dec. 26, 2004. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
She didn’t feel right opening the screwed-shut box herself, so she posted about it on a Moose Jaw Facebook group.
“Within minutes, I had people messaging me that they would want to come and get it and be responsible for it,” Kempel said.
The time capsule contains entries from students who were in kindergarten, Grades 1 and 2 from different schools, and students from Grades 9 to 12 at Riverview Collegiate in 1995.
Most made predictions for what the following 10 years would bring for them. There were also newspapers, entertainment artifacts, videos and photos in the box.
Angie Sjoberg, who was in Grade 12 at Riverview in 1995, said she had totally forgotten about the time capsule until she received word it had been found a few days ago. Its resurfacing has caused Sjoberg, and many other students and staff, to reconnect with people they hadn’t heard from for years.
“I got in touch with a couple more [people] who were very interested to show their kids that are now in Grades 10 and 12, so it’s kind of neat,” Sjoberg said.
Renee Verge, who was a Riverview Collegiate teacher in 1995, has also reconnected with some colleagues and students over the past few days as they all revisit the time capsule.
“It’s just great reflecting back and it’s all great memories,” Verge said.
“We were a very young staff at the time, a very close staff, we did a lot of things together. We spent a lot of time together coaching and spending time with kids, so that was something that really came to the forefront for me was ‘I have to reconnect with some of these people.’”
Former Riverview Collegiate teacher Renee Verge (left) and student Angie Sjoberg (right) sort through the 1995 time capsule. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
As soon as she heard about the box, Verge said those 27-year-old memories all came flooding back.
“I remember everything. I remember the box, I remember the crest on the front. I remember how we did it, where we put it, why we picked Dec. 26 to open things up,” Verge said.
They picked Dec. 26, 2004 to reopen it because they figured it was the time when the most students would be back in Moose Jaw visiting for the holidays.
Verge said reopening the box, and her memory, caused many emotions to surface.
“There’s this little flash of these [children] when you were coaching them or teaching them or something, and it reignites your brain about going back a little bit and valuing that time,” Verge said. “I just saw little snippets of kids and teachers and it was very emotional for me.”
Throughout her years of working at Riverview Collegiate, Verge said she’d see the time capsule in the trophy case in the main foyer, but one day it was no longer there.
“I know where it used to be and then over the years it wasn’t there and you kind of forget about it,” Verge said. “I knew that it should have been opened a long time ago, but it just kind of gets in the back of your brain and you kind of leave it there.”
TIME CAPSULE ENTRIES
Verge said students and staff met in the gym one evening in March 1995 to put their video or written predictions and memorabilia in the box.
“People just came as a family,” Verge said. “Many of their parents were grads from Riverview and so when we had the gym and the building opened up in the evenings, people would flock here. It was awesome.”
She said it was a “very alive night” in the school.
Students were encouraged to put anything they wanted in their predictions - whether it was their personal goals, things they expected to see around the city or what they would like to see happen at the school over the next decade.
The Temple Gardens Hotel & Spa had just opened in Moose Jaw at the time, so many students referenced its future in their predictions.
Some talked about their favourite teachers or their friends, while others shared hopes of making it as professional athletes or dancers.
Sjoberg said her main prediction came true.
“My prediction that I did on the video was in there and it actually was correct,” Sjoberg said. “I was married with two kids by 2004.”
Scott Schultz, a retired Saskatchewan Roughrider defensive tackle, was another high school student who contributed to the time capsule.
His prediction was not so accurate - which benefitted him in the long run.
He predicted that Canada, and specifically Moose Jaw, would join the NFL and the CFL would no longer be running.
He went on to play for the Riders from 2001-2009.
DIGITIZING THE TIME CAPSULE
MemoryKPR, a local company that digitizes photos and videos, heard about the time capsule and wanted to get involved.
“There were five types of media in the time capsule,” Jessica McNaughton, one of the founders of Memory Keeper, said. “We digitized it into a MemoryKPR which is what we do.”
Now, they can share all of the box’s contents with anyone who contributed to it online.
There is a password protecting the project, which time capsule contributors can get by reaching out to the school, MemoryKPR or alumni volunteers who are leading the project.
“We’re still just getting it out there. There’s still lots of people who probably haven’t seen it yet who are in the videos, but from the ones we’ve seen so far, we’ve heard so many great stories about people,” McNaughton said. “There’s some nice kinship that’s coming together as a result of it.”
Jessica McNaughton, co-founder of MemoryKPR, looks through the digitized version of the time capsule memorabilia. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
Members of the school’s community said digitizing it has been the perfect step in getting everyone reconnected.
“When I heard MemoryKpr offered to get it digitized to people can see it and share it, I thought ‘this is exactly what a Time Capsule should be used for in the year 2022,’” Verge said. “The value of digitizing it is that you can go back [through it] at your own pace.”
Verge said part of her is glad the capsule was forgotten about so they can have these special moments now - 27 years later.
“I think there is more value the longer it goes on, especially thought the pandemic,” Verge said. “It’s put value on the past and finding a way to keep the past in front of you - whether it be in pictures or videos.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine's leader to brief UN Security Council on alleged massacres
Russian forces on Tuesday were preparing for an offensive in Ukraine's southeast, the Ukrainian military said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepared to talk to the UN Security Council amid outrage over evidence Moscow's soldiers deliberately killed civilians.
Gas tax cuts may provide some relief, but high fuel prices are here to stay: experts
Ontario said it would join Alberta in temporarily slashing gas and fuel taxes in an effort to curb runaway gas prices. While these tax reductions may provide some relief to motorists, experts say these measures don’t address the root of the problem, which exist outside of provincial jurisdiction.
How an unintended building design flaw kills millions of birds across North America
An unintended but fatal flaw in the design of building glass has contributed to the deaths of millions of birds in Canada and across North America, several years' worth of data compiled by advocates and reviewed by CTVNews.ca show.
Ontario reports 38 per cent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in last seven days
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,091 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 173 patients in intensive care.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Grim scenes outside Kyiv suggest Russian troops massacred civilians
Grisly scenes from areas outside the Ukrainian capital suggest Russian troops carried out massacres as they retreated.
BREAKING | Judge sentences Ont. man who killed partner and two children to life in prison
A man who viciously attacked and killed a mother and two of her children east of Toronto has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
U.S. tested hypersonic missile in mid-March but kept it quiet
The U.S. successfully tested a hypersonic missile in mid-March but kept it quiet for two weeks to avoid escalating tensions with Russia as U.S. President Joe Biden was about to travel to Europe, according to a defense official familiar with the matter.
Shanghai lockdown extended as COVID-19 outbreak remains 'extremely grim'
The COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest metropolis of Shanghai remains 'extremely grim' amid an ongoing lockdown confining around 26 million people to their homes, a city official said Tuesday.
Stolen Charles Darwin notebooks turn up 20 years later, in a pink gift bag
Two of naturalist Charles Darwin's notebooks that were reported stolen from Cambridge University's library have been returned, two decades after they disappeared.
Saskatoon
-
Failed Saskatoon real estate company was using 'new money to pay old money': lawyer
A Saskatoon lawyer representing people affected by a Saskatoon real estate firm's shutdown said he 'immediately became concerned' after he took a peek under the hood of the company.
-
Backstreet Boys coming to Saskatoon
The Backstreet Boys have announced an upcoming stop in Saskatoon.
-
2,200 Wayne Gretzky cards among hockey memorabilia taken in Sask. theft: RCMP
Collectors are being asked to watch for items stolen from a large collection of hockey memorabilia in Saskatchewan.
Winnipeg
-
Crash involving pedestrian forces Tuesday morning road closure in Winnipeg
A crash involving a pedestrian has forced road closures in Winnipeg on Tuesday morning.
-
Two suspects arrested in Winnipeg homicide, police still looking for third
Winnipeg police officers have arrested two suspects in connection with a February homicide, and continue to search for the third suspect.
-
'We have a lot of pride in our community': Fed up Point Douglas residents clean up riverbank
A group of Winnipeggers fed up with the amount of garbage in their neighbourhood took matters into their own hands over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Kenney's approval rating falls below 30%: ThinkHQ poll
Days before UCP members vote in a leadership review, Premier Jason Kenney's approval rating has fallen below 30 per cent, suggests a new poll released Tuesday by ThinkHQ.
-
Gusty all day long in Calgary; 20 C possible later in the week
Windy and warm today; calmer warmth tomorrow.
-
Suncor getting out of wind and solar; will shift focus to hydrogen and renewable fuel
Canadian energy company Suncor says it is getting rid of its wind and solar assets.
Edmonton
-
2 dead, 1 injured in south Edmonton single-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in south Edmonton.
-
Kenney's approval rating falls below 30%: ThinkHQ poll
Days before UCP members vote in a leadership review, Premier Jason Kenney's approval rating has fallen below 30 per cent, suggests a new poll released Tuesday by ThinkHQ.
-
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl lead surging Oilers against Sharks
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers continue to be one of the most productive tandems in NHL history, but they're performing at an even higher level this spring.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 38 per cent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in last seven days
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,091 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 173 patients in intensive care.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Judge sentences Ont. man who killed partner and two children to life in prison
A man who viciously attacked and killed a mother and two of her children east of Toronto has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
-
Driver in deadly Toronto crash had history of chaos at the wheel: documents
The driver involved in a devastating crash on Lake Shore Boulevard last week that took the lives of two pedestrians and himself had a history of accusations he caused chaos behind the wheel, documents show.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teacher, husband facing sexual assault charges
Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa teacher and her husband with sexual assault and sexual exploitation following allegations involving students.
-
Ontario couple loses more than $100,000 in elaborate scam
An elderly couple in Petawawa, Ont. lost more than $100,000 in an elaborate scam that took place over six months, police say.
-
Ontario reports 38 per cent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in last seven days
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,091 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 173 patients in intensive care.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 1 PT
LIVE @ 1 PT | Will B.C. remove the COVID-19 vaccine card? Update with health officials coming
B.C.'s top health officials are holding their first COVID-19 briefing in more than three weeks Tuesday.
-
B.C. highway updates: Snowy Coquihalla closed overnight due to vehicle incidents
A highway route connecting B.C.'s Lower Mainland and Interior closed overnight due to vehicle incidents, the provincial Transportation Ministry said.
-
'Still in disbelief': B.C. lotto winner planning 2 warm-weather vacations
A B.C. resident who recently became richer from a lotto win is planning multiple vacations in sunny destinations to celebrate.
Montreal
-
LIVE
LIVE | Quebec extends COVID-19 mask mandate until April 30
The Quebec government is extending the province's mask mandate until April 30.
-
COVID-19 in Quebec: Hospitalizations up by 72 with 31 new deaths
Hospitalizations are continuing to spike in Quebec, with an increase of 72 reported Tuesday by the province.
-
Experts say masks still a top tool as Quebec considers prolonging mandate
As Quebec ponders bucking the Canadian trend by prolonging its mask mandate, experts say face coverings are still an effective tool to limit COVID-19 transmission.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 1 P.M.
LIVE @ 1 P.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Province to reveal new cases, plan for booster doses, vaccine card
B.C. health officials on Tuesday will discuss the latest wave of COVID-19 infections and a potential second vaccine booster dose for vulnerable people.
-
9 cruise ships due to arrive in Victoria currently have COVID-19 cases on board: CDC
Nine of the 11 cruise ships due to arrive in Victoria this month currently have confirmed COVID-19 cases on board, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
-
Man arrested after Victoria father assaulted while walking with family
Victoria police say a man was arrested on Saturday evening after he allegedly attacked another man who was walking with his family in the Rockland area.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. extends mask mandate to April 28; one new death reported
Islanders will have to wear their masks indoors for a little while longer. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King made the announcement during a news conference in Charlottetown Tuesday.
-
'It’s taken way too long': Families anxiously wait for Ukrainian loved ones to come to Canada
Julia Guk, a Ukrainian-Canadian living in Timberlea, N.S., says she is concerned for family in Kyiv, but is remaining cautiously optimistic for those trying to come to Canada.
-
'Most responsible course of action': Pediatricians call on N.B. to bring back masks in schools
A group of 19 New Brunswick pediatricians and neonatologists has penned an open letter calling on the province to bring back continuous mask use among students indoors for the rest of the school year.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
Officials with M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island say one person has been killed in another shooting involving non-band members.
-
Hwy. 69 driver stopped for going 59 km over the speed limit
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 23-year-old man with travelling 159 km/h on Highway 69 in the Sudbury District.
-
Feds consider definition of 'fully vaccinated' in review of federal worker mandate
The federal government will consider whether to include booster shots in the next version of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its workers, the Treasury Board said as it reviews the rules.
Kitchener
-
WCDSB to implement recommendations from review into removal of 4-year-old student by police
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) says it will immediately begin implementing some of the recommendations outlined in a review into the removal by police of a Black four-year-old student in November 2021.
-
‘We spend our whole lives preparing for this’: Wilmot man wins Grammy award
Wilmot, Ont. native John “Beetle” Bailey joined an exclusive group of musical artists after his project took home Best Latin Pop Album at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.
-
Ontario reports 38 per cent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in last seven days
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,091 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 173 patients in intensive care.