'It's almost like putting up a flag': Family business showcasing culture and history through handmade Indigenous products

An Indigenous family is sharing their culture and heritage through their business, as a way to honour their ancestors.

For the Belanger family it felt like a full circle moment, items they grew up with are now helping sustain their family.

Corinne Stevens-Belanger considered her grandma an entrepreneur since she made and sold birch wood baskets to support her family.

“My grandma taught us how to live and thrive off the land, how it could sustain us,” she said.

Years later, Corinne was inspired to follow in her grandmother’s footsteps. She picked up basket making while she was a stay-at-home mom.

"It came back to me and I ended up really enjoying it,” she said.

Eventually her hobby turned into a business.

“I remember being astounded,” she said. “I mean I get to be paid to do what I love, like this is amazing to me.”

She named her business Cree Star Gifts in honour of her grandmother, a Cree woman who always put a star on her baskets. The star is a trademark Corinne has continued.

The business deals in gifts because it’s a long-standing tradition in Indigenous culture to give a gift to someone who hits a milestone, according to Corinne.

Her husband John Belanger saw her passion and decided to pursue an ambition of his own. He quit his job and taught himself to make teepees.

“I had to make the choice and follow what’s inside, I just started, it was tough the first year,” he said.

At first, he would sew the fabric in his dining room, then he would take it out to his backyard to cut and measure, and then would bring it back inside to add the final touches. Finally he would fold it outside and ship it off.

“It was a lot of work,” he said.

However, it was work with a reward according to Belanger.

“It’s almost like putting up a flag. Our generation never saw one in their community,” he said.

“It was amazing to teach it and be a part of it.”

The couple continued to inspire each other. Corinne was amazed her husband mastered a new skill, so she wanted to try something new herself.

She started sewing star blankets. Star blankets replaced the buffalo robe, a reward for bravery and success.

“It was really hard but I’m just stubborn. When I set my mind to something I have to succeed,” she said.

Over time, the business grew and they were able to expand their space leasing a building in Swan River, Man. and hire staff.

The star blankets are made in the basement, the teepees are made in the largest room on the main floor, and there is a model teepee on the third floor.

The couple also displays products in their store front made by other Indigenous entrepreneurs.

“These are hard working people that love what they do,” Corinne said.