'It's always seemed like an honour': Rob Vanstone reflects on 36 years of covering sports in Sask.
For Rob Vanstone, it’s the start of his second chapter. Little did he know, the first 36 years of his writing career would be preparing him for his dream of joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
While he won’t be seen in the starting lineup, his new job may be the next best thing.
On Feb. 19, the Riders announced that the renowned Regina-based sportswriter and columnist would be joining the green and white as its “Senior Journalist and Historian.”
For Vanstone, it was a whirlwind process, putting an end to his more than three-decade career at the Regina Leader-Post.
“I'm still not convinced that at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, I'm going to Mosaic Stadium for work. Like that just seems so surreal to me,” he chuckled while speaking to CTV News.
“There's just so much going on in my brain right now. I feel like I’m six or seven-years-old and it’s the night before Christmas — I’m just that excited about it.”
In his new role, Vanstone will write about the team’s exploits on the Riders’ website.
Vanstone is ecstatic with the prospect of seeing his favourite team from an entirely new perspective.
“What's a road trip like, right? What's it like getting on a charter flight with a team? What is training camp like for a considerable period away from home? Will my dog recognize me when I get back? I hope so,” he laughed.
As the Riders’ historian, Vanstone will dive into the archives, while making sure to continue the team’s historical record.
“The primary function of a newspaper is to report news, presumably more recent than 1946,” he chuckled.
“So I couldn’t wallow in that forever. Now I've got license to do that full time. It's just unleashed something in me that might be terrifying, but I think it's also it's also intriguing and exciting.”
A DECISION TO MOVE ON
According to Vanstone, his choice to move on from his job of almost 40 years was fueled by the need for a new challenge.
“I always wanted to have something that I felt was challenging me. I felt over the last few months they [the Leader-Post] weren't getting my best anymore. I felt somewhat like I was on a bit of a treadmill,” he told CTV News.
“A friend of mine asked me a few weeks back ‘what's on your bucket list for the Leader-Post?’ and I sat there and I was absolutely stumped for an answer. I couldn't think of one thing that I was absolutely burning to do, that I hadn’t done already.”
From that conversation, came an inquiry, which eventually led to a job.
“I couldn’t imagine even a month ago, a casual little inquiry that I sent to the Roughriders, before I knew it, it turned into something that was a job offer,” Vanstone explained.
“All in the space of seven days and 24 minutes.”
HOW THE INDUSTRY HAS CHANGED
Since starting at the Leader-Post in the mid 1980’s, the world of sports has changed dramatically.
However, according to Vanstone, the basics of the job he’s enjoyed for over 30 years have not.
“When it comes down to it, it's no different than May of 1986 when I went and covered my first event for the Leader Post; wheelchair rugby … you still go there, you get the information, and you write it,” he said.
Besides a few gigantic leaps in technology since the mid 1980’s, one major change Vanstone noted was the dynamic between the media and the teams themselves.
“The nature of the relationship was such that both sides really needed one another. I don't think that's necessarily the case anymore,” Vanstone explained.
“There's obviously still that need for the relationship or media and teams wouldn't co-exist at all. Teams would just have their own bugles that they would toot,” he chuckled.
“But the media is still part of the equation and it provides a dynamic that I think is essential. But it's not the [whole] equation anymore.”
'THOSE QUIET, LITTLE MOMENTS'
A 36-year career holds a staggering amount of memories.
From his first story about wheelchair rugby to his last about the Regina Pats facing off against the Winnipeg Ice on Feb. 18. — Vanstone has too many to count.
But there are a few moments that always come to mind when he reflects on his work.
“It's just those quiet, little moments. I remember after the Grey Cup in 2013, that's probably the day that will stand out more than anything,” he said with a smile.
“I'm writing so furiously … you're documenting history, not only have the Roughriders won a Grey Cup, they’ve won it at home for the first time. This is an angle I never thought I would see growing up here,” he recalled.
“I finally got the column done. I couldn't recite a word of it right now because it's just a blur. And I look around and there’s nothing on the field but just green and white confetti. Its like, ‘what just happened here?’”
The Riders’ 2013 Grey Cup victory was a highpoint for Vanstone in his career and as a Riders fan; a fandom that began before he was even born.
“I use this line too often, but I was born in 1964 and I went to my first Rider game in 1963. My mom was pregnant, and she was taking me to games further back than I can remember.”
As Vanstone explained, his love of sport can be traced back to those earliest Rider games with his mom, Helen, who passed away in 2019.
“It was the day I accepted the job I wanted to call her. That was really the most emotional part of this. Realizing I can’t call my mom and tell her,” he explained.
“It would mean so much to her. She would be sitting beside me at my desk for the first seven days,” he said with a laugh.
NO GOODBYES, ONLY THANK YOU'S
In Vanstone’s last column for the Regina Leader-Post, he wrote: “There is far too much finality in ‘goodbye.’ ‘Thank you’ is more agreeable, more appropriate.”
A sentiment that he reiterated, saying even with his change of venue, he’ll still be close by and will eagerly wait for a new voice to replace his own at the Regina news staple.
“I love the Leader-Post. It and the Roughriders have been just two institutions in my life. I'll never lose that love for the newspaper. I really want to see it do great things, as it always has done,” he said.
“Whoever ends up in my chair will be presumably younger and will also be very, very lucky and I wish them all the best. Because as a subscriber I want to enjoy the newspaper as much as I ever have.”
While reflecting on his new opportunity, Vanstone said he experienced a flurry of emotions. However, he said he still feels the same excitement that’s followed him for his entire career.
“I never really lost that sense of wonderment, that sense of appreciation. I'm glad that on a professional level I had that ability to lock in and do what had to be done,” he said.
“I'm glad that over 36 years I haven't lost that … It's never seemed like a job. It's always seemed like an honour.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin suspends Russia's involvement in key nuclear arms pact with U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Moscow's participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the U.S., announcing the move Tuesday in a bitter speech where he made clear he would not change his strategy in the war in Ukraine.
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed in January but grocery prices remain high
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 5.9 per cent in January, despite grocery prices rising at an even faster pace last month.
Ukraine appeals to Canada's rail manufacturers to repair war-damaged lifeline
Ukraine wants Canada to lend its expertise -- and donate crucial railway parts -- to keep its embattled passenger and cargo rail system running as landmines and missile strikes threaten to stall the country's lifeline.
Here's how Biden was able to sneak into Ukraine without anyone noticing
U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No big, flashy Air Force One for this trip -– the president vanished into the darkness on an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports. The next time he turned up — 20 hours later — it was in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkiye, Syria earthquake
The death toll in Turkiye and Syria rose to eight in a new and powerful earthquake that struck two weeks after a devastating temblor killed nearly 45,000 people, authorities and media said Tuesday.
Wildly swinging oil prices will continue, and provinces like N.L. can gain: professor
As the COVID-19 pandemic sent oil prices plummeting to historic lows, emails obtained by The Canadian Press show Newfoundland and Labrador was quietly bracing for two of its offshore oilfields to be abandoned by their owners.
Alligator kills 85-year-old Florida woman as she walked dog
An 85-year-old woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog in a senior living community on Florida's Atlantic Coast, officials said.
Trudeau government silent on Japan's invitation to rejoin global timber treaty
The federal Liberal government has yet to respond to a months-old invitation from Tokyo to have Canada rejoin a global environmental organization that regulates the timber trade. A July 2022 briefing note obtained through an access-to-information request shows that Japan has asked Ottawa to be part of the International Tropical Timber Organization.
This 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. blew the American Idol judges away
A 17-year-old high-school student from Vancouver, B.C. wowed the judges on the season premiere of American Idol Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
'Devastating': Saskatoon man reacts to latest earthquake in Turkiye
Just weeks after an earthquake ravaged parts of Turkiye, it was hit with another on Monday, a tough blow for a Saskatoon resident and his family.
-
Team Sask. claims bronze for first medal of 2023 Canada Winter Games
Team Saskatchewan has claimed bronze for its first medal of the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
-
Swift Current woman killed in highway crash near Glaslyn
A Swift Current woman was killed after her SUV collided with a semi near Glaslyn on Sunday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP said.
Winnipeg
-
Suspects in string of bear spray attacks considered armed and dangerous: police
Winnipeg police are searching for unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of random bear spray attacks that happened in broad daylight.
-
'People just simply can't get peace': Winnipeg councillor wants crack down on loud mufflers
A Winnipeg city councillor wants the province to crack down on vehicles driving around with loud modified mufflers – a problem he says is disturbing residents' peace and quiet.
-
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkiye, Syria earthquake
The death toll in Turkiye and Syria rose to eight in a new and powerful earthquake that struck two weeks after a devastating temblor killed nearly 45,000 people, authorities and media said Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Snow-covered roads impacting Tuesday morning traffic in Calgary
Calgarians woke up Tuesday morning to at least 15 centimetres of snow on the ground.
-
'I will never find any peace': Mother of police shooting victim demands more mental-health training
In her dimly-lit front room, Shelley Croston is unable to fight back tears as she holds a childhood photograph of her son Mitchell, who was killed by a Calgary police officer last week.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Most of the snow is down… now Calgary contends with the winter cold
Snowfall warning continues in Calgary, extreme cold warning possible later this week.
Edmonton
-
Persistent cockroaches at Edmonton condo a 'major problem' for owner
The owner of a Glenora condo unit says she is beyond frustrated after dealing with re-emerging cockroach issues for years, with local experts saying this specific species is considered rare to the Edmonton area.
-
'They're already illegal': City council to look at increasing fines for noisy vehicles
Drivers with noisy vehicles in Edmonton could face larger fines if a change to the city's noise bylaw is passed.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Cassen's forecast: Wintry temperatures return
Arctic air started to spill into the Edmonton region overnight while HEAVY snow pounded western and southern Alberta.
Toronto
-
Ontario legislators set to return to Queen's Park with health reform on agenda
The Ontario legislature is set to resume sitting today after a two-month winter break that began in December.
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
-
Winter storm expected to hit southern Ontario this week
A special weather statement has been issued for southern Ontario with a snow and ice storm that could cause 'widespread' power outages headed for some areas.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man shot dead in ByWard Market
A man was shot and killed in the ByWard Market overnight, Ottawa police said Tuesday morning.
-
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
-
Ontario legislators set to return to Queen's Park with health reform on agenda
The Ontario legislature is set to resume sitting today after a two-month winter break that began in December.
Vancouver
-
Proposed hike to Surrey property tax prompts calls for audit of police transition costs
Homeowners in Surrey are facing what’s believed to be the biggest property tax hike in the city's history, if a proposed increase goes ahead
-
'She's just fun:' Woman celebrates 111th birthday in Vancouver
At 111 years old, Merle Millicent Romney O'Hara can still make every day amazing—according to her beloved caretaker at Vancouver's Haro Park Centre.
-
Family Day in B.C. celebrated amid mounting financial challenges
Recognizing the increased financial strain on parents in B.C., a Vancouver restaurant marked Family Day by giving away free meals for kids.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier says Roxham Road must be 'priority' for Trudeau at meeting with Biden
Quebec's premier is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make the flow of migrants across an irregular border crossing in southern Quebec a priority during a meeting next month with U.S. President Joe Biden.
-
Quebec educator wants YouTube to be taught in every school on the continent
A Quebec school that specializes in creating content on Youtube aims to offer a continent-wide course within a year, all to meet the interests of young people and to fight against school dropouts.
-
Vape stores selling candy to entice teens: Quebec anti-tobacco coalition
The Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control says specialized vaping stores in Montreal and Quebec City have revamped their establishments to sell exotic candies and beverages so they can attract minors looking for vape products.
Vancouver Island
-
Island man who ran Ponzi scheme permanently banned from financial markets
A Vancouver Island man who ran a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme in Ontario has been banned from B.C.'s financial markets by the provincial securities regulator.
-
Suspect arrested in assault that caused 'significant injuries,' VicPD says
Victoria police say they have arrested a suspect in a serious assault that occurred downtown last week.
-
Victoria council's last-minute tweak to Harris Green development approval concerning for some
A massive development project that would bring 1,500 badly needed rental units to downtown Victoria got a tentative green light from city council this week, but a last-minute amendment that was narrowly approved is causing some controversy.
Atlantic
-
Companies take different approaches in response to recent cyberattacks
Letters sent to some Sobeys customers and employees about a cyberattack nearly four months ago highlight the different approaches being taken by companies on how and when to share information about recent data breaches.
-
Organizers, athletes adapt to warming climate before and during Canada Winter Games
The East Coast's whipsaw shifts between freeze and thaw have complicated life for the Canada Winter Games, as athletes and organizers adapt to what climate scientists say is the new reality of less snow.
-
Atlantic premiers announce new registry to cut down on red tape for doctors who want to work throughout the region
The Council of Atlantic Premiers announced a new physicians and surgeons registry that is expected to make it easier for doctors to work temporarily in provinces other than where they have a medical licence.
Northern Ontario
-
Supplements sold in Sudbury may pose serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada said Monday it seized unauthorized health products from two natural food stores in Sudbury because the products may contain prescription or controlled drugs, which may pose serious health risks.
-
Ontario home-care organizations ask province for help before health-care reforms
Hundreds of million of dollars are desperately needed to stabilize the home-care workforce in Ontario, the association representing organizations providing that care said as it urged the province to speed up delivery of promised funds.
-
Winter travel advisory in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada issued a winter travel advisory Monday for several communities across the northeast.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate reported stabbing in Waterloo
A report of a stabbing is under investigation in the university area of Waterloo.
-
Tech expert weighs in on Netflix Canada password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crackdown on password sharing this week.
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Cambridge
A collision in Cambridge closed a portion of Can-Amera Parkway in Cambridge.