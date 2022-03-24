'It's an up and down budget': Municipalities and groups react to provincial budget

Municipalities and municipal groups have mixed reactions to Saskatchewan’s 2022-23 budget.

On Wednesday the province announced $268.6 million will be provided in transfers to municipalities through various programs like the Canada Infrastructure program, New Building Canada Fund and other small programs.

The province is also providing $262.6 million through the Municipal Revenue Sharing Program, a $13.4 million decrease from 2021-22’s budget of $276 million.

Mike Strachan, with SUMA, said it’s great municipalities have access with that funding, but added it’s not enough.

“We’re disappointed the funding wasn’t frozen at 2020-21 levels, it’s one of the things we lobbied for,” Strachan said. “A three and a half, I believe, drop in that funding is going to hurt our hometowns.”

He added inflation costs are also not mentioned in the budget, which means they would be added to municipalities through property taxes. Those rates would look different throughout the province.

“In the south we will probably see inflation at about fiver per cent, northern Saskatchewan is probably going to see about eight to 10 per cent,” Strachan added.

SUMA is pleased to see more investments into mental health and addictions as Strachan said that falls into the organizations strategies.

More to come…