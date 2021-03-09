REGINA -- COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb in the Queen City, while declining around the province.

Regina has accounted for 130 of 329 new cases in Saskatchewan over the past three days and is responsible for 30 per cent of active cases in the province with 420 out of 1,414.

"It’s concerning right now in Regina," Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, said during Tuesday’s provincial update.

Regina currently has the highest number of active cases per 100,000 on the Prairies at 165.4, which is almost double the rate in Saskatoon and more than four times higher than Winnipeg.

Dr. Shahab said the province’s reproductive number – which is the number of people one positive case infects – has increased from 0.5 two weeks ago to about 1.3, mainly fuelled by Regina’s case numbers.

"We monitor the seven-day case average, [which is] coming down but not coming down in Regina; we monitor the test positivity, which is coming down, less than five [per cent] in many places, but still 15 in Regina," Dr. Shahab said.

The province isn’t linking the rise in cases in Regina to variants of concern at this point.

On Tuesday, Saskatchewan announced 44 variant cases have been detected in the province over the past two months out of 190 cases sent for genome-sequencing with 36 of the B.1.1.7 variants being found in Regina.

"The daily case numbers now allow for universal screening, so instead of selective sampling, there will be universal screening starting, so this will give us a better idea of the prevalence of variants throughout Saskatchewan," Dr. Shahab said.

In an effort to get in front of the spread of variants in Regina, Premier Scott Moe said a drive thru vaccine site will be opening in the city this week.

"Given the information that we have about the virus, where it is, the location of many of the variants being right here in Regina, we have the ability now with those vaccines to target them," Moe said.

The drive thru vaccine site will be on a first come, first serve basis and open to people age 60-64, as well as priority health care workers.