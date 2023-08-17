'It’s definitely exciting': Riders' Godber prepares to take on former team

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions will face off this week and offensive lineman, Peter Godber, will get the opportunity to play against his former squad for the first time this season.

“It’s definitely exciting, you know? I played on that team for five years and I’m close with some of those o-linemen still, but this game is just another game,” Godber said.

Godber missed Saskatchewan’s first game against BC this season due to a hand injury.

“I missed Edmonton, Calgary, and BC, and those were three big games for us. I was sad to miss all three, but it’s exciting because it’s the next game for us,” Godber shared.

“He was a bit disappointed to not be able to go back to BC but this is an exciting one for him and I know he’s going to be playing extra hard just for that,” said Logan Bandy, Godber’s fellow offensive lineman, who filled in for him at centre while he was hurt.

“He just basically told me to play like I usually do and he believes in me. He knows I believe in him so it’s a great relationship there and we’re always there to help each other whenever we can,” said Bandy on his relationship with Godber.

Godber spent last season snapping the ball to the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) most outstanding Canadian and highly acclaimed quarterback, Nathan Rourke.

Rourke is now turning heads down south in the National Football League (NFL) following a highlight reel play in a pre-season game between the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rourke’s team, and the Dallas Cowboys.

“It was so exciting. I’ve seen it so many times on Instagram and Nate’s just such a great guy. No one works harder than Nathan Rourke. So to see him at the highest level is very exciting for all of us,” exclaimed Godber.

The Riders will need to put up a strong front this week against the BC Lions’ defence. It is the first time Godber finds himself lining up against his former teammates.

“Just as they’re familiar with me, I’m familiar with them. So I guess it helps both, us knowing each other,” he shared.

Godber does not seem phased by facing off against his former squad or having to adjust snapping the ball to quarterback Jake Dolegala this week, the Riders’ backup who is expected to get the start in the absence of Mason Fine.

“Jake is confident and he’s a great player. For me, it’s the same old, same old. He’s the man, so I’ll just listen to whatever he says and we’ll roll with it,” explained Godber.

The Lions and Riders will take to the field at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is 5:00 p.m. on TSN.