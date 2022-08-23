'It's devastating': Grasshopper infestation in southwest Sask. impacting crops

Large swaths of grasshoppers have been seen in parts of Saskatchewan this summer, particularly in the southwest where some crops have been negatively impacted.

Andy and Kendra Volk farm near Fox Valley, Sask. and have dealt with a large infestation of grasshoppers throughout the summer.

“We finished combining the lentils but we’ve been pulling it out of the bins and putting it back in because there’s been so many grasshoppers,” Andy Volk said.

“They are plugging the loaders,” Kendra Volk added. “And they are so moist that the grain doesn’t flow into the hopper. That’s how thick they are.”

Grasshopper infestations are not new to Saskatchewan fields. In the mid-80’s and again in the early 2000’s, the province saw its most recent plague of the insect. However, Andy said he has never seen it this bad.

“They’re worse now than in the 80’s.”

The latest crop report by the Ministry of Agriculture reported the southwest portion of the province is leading the way in harvest with 17 per cent of the crop out of the ground.

The Volks said the quality of the crop is being impacted by the insects.

“The seed is dry but it’s getting spoiled because of all the grasshoppers in it,” Andy said. “They’re eating the kosher right off – all that is left is stems.”

The ministry said the southwest and west-central parts of the province are reporting the most crop damage caused by grasshoppers.

“If you look at this year and last year, we saw the population rise across the southern regions and those dryer parts of the province,” crop extension specialist Matthew Struthers said. “It’s certainly been a huge challenge for farmers this year.”

Grasshoppers thrive when the moisture levels in the fall are low. According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s website, temperature, rainfall and winter snowfall are all important in determining the severity of grasshopper infestations. A warm extended fall will result in larger numbers of eggs being laid.

“The population follows dry cycles,” Struthers said. “We’ve seen a pattern over the past couple years of a dry pattern and of course then a rise in grasshopper population. I’m not at all surprised it correlates with that.”

Farmer’s crop insurance will cover grasshopper damage, but the Volk’s say it’s not enough to cover all the expenses of fuel, resources, labour and time.

“It’s devastating,” said Kendra. “It’s our bottom line that’s getting affected.”