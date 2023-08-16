'It's fantastic': North Regina Little League team soaks up World Series atmosphere

The North Regina Little League team is soaking up the World Series atmosphere as they prepare to represent Canada in Williamsport, Pa.

“It’s fantastic, the boys are just soaking in this event and the opportunity that’s in front of them and it feels fantastic to be representing North Regina on the stages, now as Team Canada,” Dean McQueen, the team’s coach, told CTV Morning Live on Wednesday.

The team enjoyed the festivities and the parade on Tuesday night.

“It was incredible,” McQueen said. “It just didn’t stop and there was so many marching bands and dance troupes and obviously the 20 teams, but it was a fantastic atmosphere.”

McQueen said he let the team go loose a bit for the first couple of days and they are now getting back into a routine.

“Just getting comfortable on the field, practicing every day in the cages,” he said. “Hopefully by tomorrow, they’re back and locked and loaded and ready to go.”

Games began on Wednesday and will run until Aug. 27. Team Canada will play against Chinese Taipei at 3 p.m. CST on Thursday at Volunteer Stadium.

“They’re going to have to play good defence and put the ball in play and let the chips fall where they may,” McQueen said.